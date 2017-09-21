Blue Star Mothers Looking Toward Holidays

BY CAROLYN ESTES Leader Writer

The Rogers County Blue Star Mothers are gearing up for the holidays. Many of our troops will not be home during the holiday season and getting a box of needed items makes the season a little brighter.

None of this can happen without the help of donations, either money or items on their Troop Holiday Wish List.

Once the items are packaged and ready to ship it takes money to pay for the postage.

Items and/or money can be taken to Ghost Hollow Consulting at 110 Cooweescoowee in Oologah, located downtown.

