We Are Proud of Betty Deen

BY CAROLYN ESTES

Leader writer

“We are very proud of our Teacher of the Year, Betty Deen who is one of 12 teachers in Oklahoma who were selected as finalists for Oklahoma Teacher of the Year,” said Oologah-Talala Superintendent Max Tanner during Monday night School Board meeting.

“We wish her the best of luck next week when she will travel to Oklahoma City for the announcement of the winning teacher. “Of course we would like for her to win, but then we would have to give her up for a whole year,” said Tanner. “But we hope she does win!” The Board gave her their best wishes.

“I’m proud to represent Oologah and I’ve been appointed to the State School Superintendent’s advisory council for the next two years,” Deen said. “I appreciated the support I’ve received from everyone,” she added

