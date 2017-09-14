Subscribe via RSS Feed
Talala Man Wins $9,000 in Hot Lotto Drawing

OKLAHOMA CITY (September 8, 2017)  Daniel Stanley of Talala claimed a $9,000 prize from the September 2nd Hot Lotto drawing.

 

Stanley successfully matched four white balls and the Hot Ball to win; he also purchased the Sizzler option for an extra dollar which tripled his prize.  The winning ticket was sold at Loveis Travel stop #205 in Oklahoma City, OK.

 

