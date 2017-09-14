RSU Professor Speaking at Wil Rogers Memorial Museum

Dr. Hugh Foley, Rogers State University professor for the past 22 years and widely respected Oklahoma music historian will be guest lecturer for the Thursday, Sept. 21, Milam Lecture Series at the Will Rogers Memorial Museum.

He will speak on Will Rogers and Native Americans in movies for the 6 pm lecture in the museum. This is the finla lecture in the 2017 April-September series.

For the rest of the story please pick up a copy of the Leader available in area stores today.

Category: News