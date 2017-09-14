BY MARIA LAUBACH Publisher

“Flea infestation? How can it be possible?” I would have asked myself just a couple of weeks ago in response to learning someone had that problem. Also, I was ignorant of the fact that black and white sand that I kept seeing all over the place was a sign of fleas.

I finally realized it when I saw the fleas jumping and biting my feet. My mother’s frustration with cleaning the surfaces was more proof that something was wrong.

I took a picture of the “sandy” spots and took it to the pet groomer.

“Fleas are really bad this year,” he said and set me up with the “bombing” solution.

“You better get the treatment from the vet,” he said. So, I did.

This problem has been the more surprising since my cats are indoor cats. How in the world could they get fleas without being outside or interacting with other animals? I thought. But the professionals I talked to confirmed that fleas could be carried in from the outside and then are even worse with the indoor pets.

Category: Opinion