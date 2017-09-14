O-T Board holds special meeting

BY CAROLYN ESTES Leader Writer

The Oologah-Talala school district will not call for a bond issue this year. During a special school board meeting Sept 5th, at 6 pm at the Lone Star Steak House in Owasso, a representative of the bonding company explained new transparency laws concerning school bonds. After his presentation it was decided that a bond issue would not be on this year’s agenda.

Superintendent Max Tanner presented the board with details on end of year figures on the school financial accounts. He also explained that the assessed valuation of the school district was down by about four percent, largely due to the devaluation of the PSO plant. This occurred after the company was required to shut down one of the two coal fired units.

