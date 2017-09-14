Mustangs Trample Bulldogs

By JENNIFER HERTEL

Leader writer

The Mustangs took on the Bulldogs last Friday night for the National Guard game of the week and walked away, heads held high, with a final score of 35-16.

Mustangs were set to kick off as the game got started where sophomore Konner Davis and senior Seth Franzen were our all-stars on defense causing a turnover on downs.

As our offense comes out sophomore Jesston Bruner gets a 1st down, but we ultimately have to punt as our defense comes back out on the field.

Our defense can’t be stopped as they cause a fumble resulting in the Mustang offense taking back the field.

1 play is all it takes as senior Chance Dietz connects with senior Cole Dunbar for the 1st of many Mustang touchdowns to come.

Sophomore Mayson Powell comes out for the Mustangs to kick the extra point making the score 7-0 at the end of the 1st quarter.

At the start of the 2nd quarter our defense holds the Bulldogs to a field goal attempt which is missed giving the ball back to the Mustangs.

Dietz connects with Dunbar for a big 1st down for the Mustangs, and then senior Gunter Pearson hosts back to back carries to find his way into the endzone making the score 14-0 with over 8 minutes left in the 2nd quarter.

Our offense doesn’t get much of a break however, and is back on the field where Dietz goes on the run for a Mustangs 1st down.

Up next junior Jared Taylor goes on the run for the Mustangs making another 1st down, followed by Dunbar.

Dietz ends the drive with a big run making his way into the endzone for another Mustangs touchdown making the score 21-0 with just over a minute left before halftime.

The Bulldogs try to put some points on the board and manage a field goal before halftime.

