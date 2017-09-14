Millennial Corner

BY JENNIFER HERTEL Leader Writer

I love audiobooks. I listen to them whenever I am driving or just sitting at the house. One thing that is crucial if you decide to star listening to audiobooks is to pick a reader that you like because I have listened to extremely good books that were ruined by bad readers. I love listening to full cast books where they actually cast voice actors so all the voices are individual and unique. I have some favorite readers that read it by themselves and enjoyed it, but I just prefer full cast readings.

For the rest of this column please pick up a copy of the Leader available at area stores today.

Category: Opinion