Lady Mustangs win home tournament

By JENNIFER HERTEL

Leader writer

The Oologah Lady Mustangs hosted a winning weekend as they had a big win over Verdigris and then went undefeated in their home tournament to win the championship against Cleveland.

Oologah 8 Verdigris 2

The Lady Mustangs kicked off their week with an 8-2 victory over the Cardinals.

Only giving up runs in the 1st and 7th inning the Mustangs started out on the board with freshmen Kiah Purdunn and junior Rachel Humburg in the 1st inning.

The Mustangs had a big 2nd inning with freshmen Bailie Runner, Kiah Purdunn, Morgan Bement, and Kenzie Chacon all crossing the plate to bring the score to 6-1.

In the 4th inning the Mustangs secured their final 2 runs with Humburg and Bement crossing the plate for their 2nd time.

Purdunn, Humburg, and Bement lead the team in runs with 2 each and Purdunn lead the team in hits going 3 for 4 against the Cardinals pitcher.

Oologah 3 Grove 1

The Mustangs kicked off their home tournament facing off against the Grove Ridgerunners.

It was a white knuckled game all the way until the 7th inning when Grove put it’s first and only run on the board to put the Mustangs behind.

The Mustangs retaliated with 3 runs brought in by junior Lindsey Edwards, junior Kylee Thompson, and freshmen Bailie Runner bringing up the final score of the game with the Mustangs walking away with their 1st win of the tournament at 3-1.

Freshmen Kenzie Chacon was on the mound for the Mustangs against the Ridgerunners, hosting 10 strikeouts and only 3 hits with no walks.

For the rest of this story please pick up a copy of this week’s Leader available at area stores today.

Category: Sports