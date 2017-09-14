Cherokee Nation accepting and processing freedmen descendant applications for tribal citizenship

TAHLEQUAH, OK The Cherokee Nation registration office is processing tribal citizenship applications for Cherokee freedmen descendants following resolution of a decades-long legal struggle.

“We’re happy and relieved this longstanding case is finally resolved, and now we are moving forward processing applications as quickly as possible” said Cherokee Nation Attorney General Todd Hembree.

The application process includes submitting necessary paperwork such as birth and death certificates, current and correct addresses, and other up-to-date information. Submitting incorrect or incomplete information may slow the registration precess. The Cherokee Nation receives approximately 1,200 new citzenship applications per month and recently cleared a three year backlog.

