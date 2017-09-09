HOMECOMING WEEK AGENDA
Policy: All homecoming floats and signs should promote positive sportsmanship and not use offensive or derogatory comments toward ethnicity or heritage of school mascots or any groups associated with homecoming. (PLEASE READ TO STUDENTS)
Homecoming week September 18th to 22nd
Oologah Mustangs vs. Vinita Hornets
Class vs Class games will be played at the end of lunch in the auditorium.
Winner will receive the spirit horse.
All float building will be after school.
Door Decoration contest: decorations must include extreme mustang spirit and Oologah vs. Vinita. There will be prizes for funniest, most creative and overall winner. Cannot begin decorating until Sept 13th during 4th hour. They must be finished by Wednesday, Sept 20th at 1:00p. Winners will be announced on Thursday. Students cannot get out of class to decorate unless given permission. HS will provide paper, you provide everything else.
GO STANGS!
Category: News