HOMECOMING WEEK AGENDA

Policy: All homecoming floats and signs should promote positive sportsmanship and not use offensive or derogatory comments toward ethnicity or heritage of school mascots or any groups associated with homecoming. (PLEASE READ TO STUDENTS)

Homecoming week September 18th to 22nd

Oologah Mustangs vs. Vinita Hornets

Class vs Class games will be played at the end of lunch in the auditorium.

Winner will receive the spirit horse.

All float building will be after school.

Door Decoration contest: decorations must include extreme mustang spirit and Oologah vs. Vinita. There will be prizes for funniest, most creative and overall winner. Cannot begin decorating until Sept 13th during 4th hour. They must be finished by Wednesday, Sept 20th at 1:00p. Winners will be announced on Thursday. Students cannot get out of class to decorate unless given permission. HS will provide paper, you provide everything else.

▪ Monday – Denim – wear all denim

o Game: marshmallow toss

o FCCLA Bake Sale

▪ Tuesday- Fake an Injury Day

o Game: Plunger Crawl

o FCCLA Bake Sale

▪ Wednesday – Jersey Day – wear your fav. jersey

o Game: fruit by the foot

o FCCLA Bake Sale

▪ Thursday – History Day – dress up as any decade

o Game: pantyhose game

o FCCLA Bake Sale

o Pep Assembly During 2nd Hour (HS Only)

o Voting will take place at the beginning of 3rd hour (HS Only)

o Community tailgating at 4:00pm in downtown Oologah.

o Parade line up at 5:30pm

o Parade to high school bon fire 6:30pm

o Bon fire at 7:00pm

▪ Friday – theme for game is NEON

o Homecoming will be at 6:30pm prior to the Game

o Football Game Kickoff is 7:00pm

GO STANGS!

