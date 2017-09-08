I’m OK Mom!
The parents of Olivia Bristol Summers arrive at the scene of their daughters accident
on August 30, to find her pickup smashed, but their daughter said she was just fine.
According to Oologah Police officer Brent Holmes, Donald Schnell of Oologah was driving
north on Hwy. 169 behind Summers. Summers stopped on the highway near Atlas
Ave., with her left turn signal on and waited for oncoming traffic to clear. Her vehicle
was then struck in the back left side by Schnell’s pickup. Schnell was transported by
OTEMS to the hospital to be check out. Seat belts were in use in both vehicles.
Category: News