The Oologah Police Department and Friends of Oologah P.D. are hosting the second annual Cops & Kids Picnic Saturday, Sept. 9. Free hotdogs, chips and water will be served.

Door prizes will also be awarded. The fun will start at 11 am and end at 2 pm at the Oologah Park. This is a fun chance to meet first responders and see the equipment up close. Police car rides, and meet K9 Officer Ninja. Other units that will be there if they are not on calls are the Northwest Fire Department, Rogers County Sheriff’s Office, OTEMS Emergency Services and others.

