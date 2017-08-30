Inattentive driving doesn’t pay off
Two drivers didn’t plan to spend their Saturday afternoon this way. Misty Ferguson of Talala was preparing to turn left from
highway 169 at Cooweescoowee Ave. when her 2004 Ford van was hit from behind by Bradley Haymaker of Coffeeville,
Kansas. Haymakaer was driving a 2008 Chev. Pickup truck. According to Oologah Police officer Cole Perryman, Haymaker
said he was traveling northbound and didn’t notice the stopped vehicle that was attempting to turn left. He attempted to swerve
out of the lane, but impacted the passenger side rear of the van with the driver’s side front of his truck. The impact caused
the van to travel from the highway onto Cooweescoowee Ave. The van had three passengers. According to the police report,
all persons had on their seat belts and no one was taken to the hospital. When Talala police officer Stephen Pales arrived to
assist officer Perryman, Pales discovered that some of his family was riding in the van. Both vehicles were towed by Blessed
Wrecker service.
