Travis Rogers really proved himself at the Fort Gibson scrimmage this last Friday. Scoring 1 of the 3 touchdowns for the Mustangs and coming up with some big plays for the team, Rogers safely secured his spot as our athlete of the week. Rogers is an extremely versatile player showing off his skills leading the offense as the quarterback and also manning the defense as the tight end and defensive end.

Rogers has been playing football for 7 years and said his favorite memory was when he scored his first touchdown in 4th grade. Rogers said his mentor throughout the year so far has been senior quarterback Chance Dietz.

