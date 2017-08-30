Freshmen Kiah Purdunn gets a hit during the Lady Mustangs 4-0 victory over Claremore Sequoyah. Purdunn scored 2 of the 4 runs for the Lady Mustangs helping to secure her spot as our athlete of the week this week. Freshmen Kiah Purdunn has been a tremendous asset for the team this year. Being the lead off batter for the Lady Mustangs Kiah has consistently shown her ability to find a way on base. Her speed and natural instincts as a runner have secured her spot as our athlete of the week. Kiah has been playing softball for 8 years and said her favorite

memory was her first home run last year when she was in 8th grade. Purdunn said that her mentor throughout the year so far has been former Mustang Kenzie Kallio.

