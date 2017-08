Former Oklahoma Attorney General Drew Edmondson will speak at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31 at the Rogers County Democrats meeting. Edmondson is running for Oklahoma governor in 2018. The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Rogers County Building at the Claremore Expo Center. For more information, call James Blouch, 918-406-1186.

