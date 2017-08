Jake Jacobs was please to honor his wife Florence with her 50-year membership pin. Florence has been a member of the Oologah Easter Stars and continues to be an active member. Worthy Matron Diana Garman-Lonkerd (left) was happy to present the pin to Jake for the ceremony. Worthy Patron David Jacobs (not pictured) was there to help with the celebration. Friends and family were treated to finger foods and a special cake.

