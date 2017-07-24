Back to school information

Here’s our back to school countdown information:

New Student Enrollment is July 31 through Aug. 7 at the Ooloah-Talala Central enrollment office, located near the Oologah Middle School and the athletic building on the east side of Mustang Drive.

Enrollment packets are available online at www.Oologah.K12.ok.us

School Supplies

Lower Elementary: LE School supply list 17-18

Upper Elementary: UE Supply List

Sales Tax Holiday Aug 4-6

Certain clothing and shoe purchases are exempt from sales tax during this time.

Meet Your Teacher Night 6-8 pm on Monday, Aug. 21

First Day of School 8 am on Wednesday, Aug. 28.

Category: News