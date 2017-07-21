Heat warning issued

It will be dangerous hot through Saturday evening, the National Weather service warns. OTEMS is on alert for heat sufferers.

Here’s what they say:

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SATURDAY… The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued an Excessive Heat Warning, which is in effect until 8 PM CDT Saturday. The Heat Advisory is no longer in effect. *

TEMPERATURE…High temperatures ranging in the mid 90s to around 103 degrees will continue this afternoon and again Saturday afternoon across eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas. The temperatures, combined with high humidity, will create dangerous heat index values in the 108 to 113 degree range.

Overnight temperatures will provide little relief from the heat, especially in the more urban areas.

* IMPACTS…The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible.

Category: News