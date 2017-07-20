Confederate sword is crowd-pleaser

Leonard Mailes brought his ancestor’s Civil War sword to the Antiques Appraisal event at the Oologah Historical Museum on Friday night. Ralph Williams estimated the value at $1,000.

Leonard Mailes of Oologah had just picked up the family treasure in Alabama. It came with a book, documenting the career of his ancestor.

“Oh, yes, this is real,” affirmed Williams, giving it a value of $1,000.

But that wasn’t the top item. Two items received valuations of over $3,000.

