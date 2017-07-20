Subscribe via RSS Feed
Confederate sword is crowd-pleaser

[ 0 ] July 20, 2017 |

Civil war sward authenticated

Leonard Mailes brought his ancestor’s Civil War sword to the Antiques Appraisal event at the Oologah Historical Museum on Friday night. Ralph Williams estimated the value at $1,000.

Leonard Mailes of Oologah had just picked up the family treasure in Alabama. It came with a book, documenting the career of his ancestor.

“Oh, yes, this is real,” affirmed Williams, giving it a value of $1,000.

But that wasn’t the top item. Two items received valuations of over $3,000.

Read this week’s Leader for more details.

 

