Two years up the creek

The rehabilitation of the Four Mile Creek bridge is complete, but the road is still closed. An inspector for the Oklahoma Department of Transportation closed the bridge on July 10, 2015 after discovering holes in the steel deck support. That cut off direct access to the South Business District, hurting those businesses and making development impossible. ODOT has signed off on the new structure, but it cannot open until after the ODOT meeting in August. The Town of Oologah, Chamber of Commerce, Leader newspaper and County Commission have pushed for speedy repairs since the bridge was closed.

Photo JENNIFER HERTEL/LEADER

Category: News