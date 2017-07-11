Fire Protection District Candidate Filings Deadline Wednesday, July 12, 2017

Candidates who are real property owners for Fire Protection Districts in Rogers County could file Declarations of Candidacy beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, July 10, 2017.

Filing period ends at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, 2017 . Declarations of Candidacy will be accepted at the County Election Board office for the indicated offices for each of the following Fire Protection Districts:

Limestone Fire District — Position 1 for a term of 5 years

Northwest Fire District — Position 4 for a term of 5 years

The Fire Protection District offices at stake in Limestone FPD and Northwest FPD will be filled in the Nonpartisan election scheduled November 14, 2017

Category: News