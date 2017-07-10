Samuel Beck, 74, former resident of Collinsville, passed away Wednesday, July 5, 2017.

He was born June 15, 1943 in Collinsville to Jay and Pauline Beck.

He had a passion for music and as a young boy he learned to play the guitar from his older brothers, Don, Bob and Jim. All of the boys in the family played the guitar and sang but he was the one that made a career of it. He played with various bands like Rodney Lay and The Blazers in the early 60’s, toured with Freddie Fender and did a little pickin and grinin with Roy Clark. He was best known for playing with his good friend, Dennis Winton in his home region and all across the country with The Cripple Creek Band.

He is survived by his wife, Robbie Beck; his son, Travis Beck; stepdaughter, Lisa Payne; stepson, Micky Payne; four grandsons, Eli Beck, Ethan Beck and twins Shaan Beck and Devon Beck; brother, Donald Beck; sister, Billie Holland and many other nieces, nephews and relatives.

He is preceded in death by his son, Cody Beck; parents; two brothers, Bob and Jim Beck.

He will always be remembered for his love of family, friends and his music.

Category: Obits