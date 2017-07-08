School Board fills three positions

BY CAROLYN ESTES, LEADER WRITER

The Oologah-Talala Board of Education hired an assistant superintendent, high school principal, and school nurse during Monday night’s meeting.

Tony Sappington was selected for the assistant superintendent’s position. Kevin Hogue was named high school principal and Shonna Kubian will be the school nurse.

The Board approved the resignation of Tamika Sharp as lower elementary teacher and Elizabeth Malone as a custodian. They also approved the resignation of high school principal Melissa Overcash under New Business since her letter of resignation came into the office on Monday.

Pick up a copy of the Oologah Lake Leader for the story about the rest of the meeting.

Category: News