Service is Monday for Cullus Jones

Cullus Ray Jones, 78, of Oologah, passed away on Wednesday, July 5, 2017. Cullus was born on Aug. 3, 1938 in Strang to Raymond and Iva Mae (Elrod) Jones. He graduated from Strang School and later served his country in the Navy. Cullus was married to Linda Jones for 55 years and together they made their home in Oologah.

Cullus worked for Williams as an Operating Engineer and belonged to the International Union of Operating Engineers Local six two seven. He was a member of the American Legion and a proud member of the Cherokee Nation. He displayed his pride in his heritage by weaving Cherokee baskets, which was taught to him by his youngest granddaughter. Cullus was loved by his family and friends and will be missed dearly.

Cullus is survived by his wife Linda Jones of the home; his children, Larry Ray Jones, Tonya Thompson and husband Paul, and Tammy Wert and husband Jay; his sisters, Phyllis Due and Carolyn Surritte; 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren; and a host of extended family and friends. Cullus was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Cullus Rex Jones.

Visitation for Cullus will be held Sunday, July 9, 2017 from 1:30 p.m. -6:00 p.m. at Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be held 10:30 a.m., Monday, July 10, 2017 at the First Baptist Church of Talala with Rev. Lester Orwig officiating. Interment will follow at Wann Cemetery near Oologah. Services are under the direction of Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home, (918) 371-2111.

