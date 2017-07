The Stallion Battalion marching band is selling fireworks at Pete’s Conoco under the TNT tent. Stop by and give our band a boost.

You can buy fireworks in the city limits of Oologah, but you cannot shoot them off in town or at the lake parks. Find a friend who lives outside the town limits and have a fun 4th!

All the lake facilities are open–remember to wear your PFD (fancy term for a life jacket).

Category: News