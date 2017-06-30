Update on Talala accident

UPDATE: Here’s the trooper”s report on the injury accident early Wednesday morning in Talala. A big thank you to Dawn Orwig for getting up in the middle of the night to shoot those great pictures in this week’s Leader.

An injury collision occurred on 6/28/17 at approximately 0110 hours on EW 340RD at US169, approximately 10 feet from Talala, OK city limits in Rogers County.

Vehicle 1: 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Anthony Jackson white male, age 23, of Collinsville, OK. Transported by Air Evac to St Francis Hospital in Tulsa, OK. Admitted in critical condition with head, trunk internal, trunk external, arm and leg injuries.

Passenger 1: Andrew Doubleboers (SIC) white male, age 26, of Collinsville, OK. Transported by OTEMS to St Francis Hospital in Tulsa, OK. Admitted in serious condition with head, trunk internal, trunk external, arm and leg injuries.

What Happened: Vehicle 1 was westbound on EW340 Rd at a high rate of speed. Vehicle 1 lost control, crossed US169 and struck a tree. Driver and passenger were pinned for an unknown amount of time and freed by Northwest Fire using extrication equipment.

Condition of Driver – Impaired by alcohol

Cause of Collision – Alcohol, speed

Seatbelts – Not in use by driver or passenger

Weather – Clear

Roadway – Dry

Pinned – Driver and passenger, extricated by Northwest Fire using extrication equipment

Ejected – N/A

Helmet – N/A

DOT Number – N/A

Investigated by Trooper Cissne #320 of the Rogers County Detachment of Troop B. Assisted by Trooper Giles #352 of the Tulsa County Detachment of Troop B, Rogers County Sheriff Department, and Northwest Fire Department.

“This report is based upon the trooper’s investigation of this collision. It may contain the opinion of the trooper.”

Authority: Trooper Cissne #320

OHP Troop B – Tulsa CO Tammi Simon

