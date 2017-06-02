Suspect in skivvies busted

By JOHN M. WYLIE II, Editor

A home invasion late Saturday left one victim “scared to death,” another injured and the suspect—who at one point was dodging a truck on US 169 wearing only black underpants—unhurt despite battling officers from three departments.

Jaxon Luc Starling, 20, of Sand Springs was jailed on $71,000 bond on booking complaints that included residential burglary and forced entry, as well as kidnapping, records and a Sheriff’s affidavit say.

He told the victims he was at their home doing “God’s work.”

Five emergency services agencies handled the incident about three miles north of Talala.

One victim required treatment for a laceration by OTEMS and the suspect underwent a hospital exam to ensure medical fitness for incarceration before officers took him to the Amos G. Ward Detention Center, where he remained on Memorial Day.

