Services are Monday for Emmett Earl Atwood

Services for area home builder Emmett Earl Atwood, 75, of Oologah, are at 11:30 a.m. Monday, June 5 at Harbor Church in Oologah.

Visitation is from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at Stumpff Nowata Chapel

On June 1 at 12:30 am, Emmett Earl Atwood departed from this world. He was peacefully holding his loving wife’s hand as he slipped away.

Emmett Earl Atwood was born on March 1, 1942 in Bokohma to Charlie and Mabel Atwood. He had 5 siblings.

On Jan. 26, 1961, he married his love Betty Lou McMennamy, they were married 56 years. Emmett and Betty Lou were married at the young ages of 16 and 15 before Emmett departed for the war. Emmett and Betty had 5 children, Rick Atwood, James Glenn Atwood, Mary Morgan, son-in-law Rick Morgan, Jerry Atwood, Denise Vance and son-in-law Bryan Vance. He has 13 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his brothers Charles, Elbert, and Joe; and two sisters, Clara Nell and Sharon. Also, Grandbaby Little Richard and his Son James Glenn Atwood. His only surviving sibling is Mildred Johnson.

Emmett began his career as a carpenter and worked diligently until he and Betty created their Own home building company-“Homes By Betty”. He was a prominent Home Builder helping to grow the communities of Owasso, Collinsville, and Oologah. He often gave back to the community, even assisting and purchasing a drug dog.

He enjoyed his many days on his Ranch working cattle, riding horses, going to the sale barn and laughing at which farm animal Betty would get attached to next. He enjoyed being outside, loved Country music, Football, John Wayne and any western movies or books, and of course His beloved Dallas Cowboys.

Later in life he grew very fond of the Oologah Mustang Football team. He was a believer in Christ, A loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, and Great Grand Father.

He will be missed Dearly……..WE LOVE YOU!!!!

