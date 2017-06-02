Obscure case could force AT&T to refund $16 billion

By JOHN M. WYLIE II, Editor

A News Analysis

A pending case at the Oklahoma Supreme Court could force AT&T to refund $16 billion to Oklahoma ratepayers because of a decades-old bribery scandal at the Oklahoma Corporation Commission.

Those bringing the case said Monday that if they are successful, the amount owed would be worth $300-$500 million to the State of Oklahoma as its share of the refund for landline rate overcharges.

Every customer in the state would be entitled to $10,000 per Oklahoma Bell/AT&T landline in use since 1989, the group added.

The legal battle could also spell more trouble for already embattled U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator and former Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt, although that detail seems to have escaped public notice.

The case has drawn scant attention in eastern Oklahoma and the odds of victory for those who filed it seem even slimmer. However their stature positions and the state’s financial woes and reputation for corruption could change that.

