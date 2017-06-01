Verna Bell Parker, 86, passed away Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at Brookdale Senior Living Center in Claremore.

She was born September 25, 1930 in Groom, TX to Vernon G. and Daisy Bell (Patton) Ritter. The family moved from Groom to Beaver, Oklahoma, after the death of her father. She and Chub’s family began operating a dairy farm in the Oklahoma Panhandle. She married Walter L. “Chub” Parker in Elmwood on Christmas Eve of 1948. In 1955, the Parkers brought cattle from the panhandle and began a new dairy business in Talala. The Parkers owned their dairy farm until 1979, when they went to a cow/calf enterprise, which the family still operates. She was a homemaker, busy raising a family and active with her children in 4-H and FFA. She was a member of Oklahoma Farm Bureau, the American Legion Auxiliary and enjoyed making crafts.

She is survived by three children, Coeta Butcher and her husband, Terry of Talala, Brenda Stiger and husband, Bill of Talala, Joe Parker and wife, Kelli of Talala; a brother, C.L. Ritter and wife, Joyce of Beaver; a sister-in-law, Betty Ritter of Beaver; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Lenora Gile of Derby, KS, Doris Thomas and husband, Keith of Balko; Gene Parker and wife, Levora of Bokchito, Maxine Hibbs of Durant, Cecilia Parker of Lakeland, FL, Shirley Shuck and husband, Gordon of Sangudo, Alberta, Canada; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; other relatives, and many friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Vernon and Daisy Ritter; her husband, Walter “Chub” Parker, October 19, 2005; a son, Walter “Vance” Parker; a brother, Vernon G. “Junior” Ritter, Jr.

Funeral services are 10 a.m., Saturday, June 3 at the Oologah Assembly of God Church with Pastors Tom Jones and Kent Jensen officiating.

Family will be receiving friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, June 2 at Benjamin Funeral Service at 114 West Cherokee Nowata, Oklahoma 74048.

Online condolences may be left at www.honoringmemories.com. Memorials in Verna’s name may be sent to the Talala Christian Church for the Cookson Hills Fund. Arrangements have been entrusted to Benjamin Funeral Service.

