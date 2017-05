Betty Ann Brown, 86, of Talala, died Thursday, May 18, 2017.

Visitation is 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 22, at Mowery Funeral Service in Owasso.

Her service is at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23 at the Watova Full Gospel Christian Center, with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery in Talala.

Memorial donations may be made in memory of Betty to:

Talala Cemetery Association

P.O. Box 103

Talala, OK 74080

