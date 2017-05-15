Chase Scott Webb, 27, passed away May 14, 2017.

He was born June 8, 1989 to Tammy McClendon and Bradley Scott Webb.

He loved just having fun with family and friends. He was an outdoorsman, avid reader, and was into astronomy.

He is survived by his mother, Tammy McClendon & stepfather, Scott Simmons; daughter, Leyna Christine Webb; girlfriend, Chelsea Delane Johnson and children Lola, Liam, and Layla Johnson Webb; two sisters, Heather Schondel and husband, Derick Schondel, Lyndsey Pascoe and husband, Justin Pascoe; paternal grandparents Howard & Neva Webb and Jerry & Dixie Simmons; maternal grandmother Rose Stewart, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his father, Bradley Scott Webb and great grandmother Alma Wilson.

Services are to be held at 2 p.m., Thursday May 18at Logos Church of Tulsa Ok. Located at 7619 E 46th Place, Tulsa Ok 74145

In lieu of flowers a trust has been set up for Chase’s daughter Leyna Christine Webb. Please contact Tammy McClendon for further info.

