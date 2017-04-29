Service Tuesday for David Wester, Sr.

David Ray Wester, Sr., 75, passed into the eternal at 8:45 p.m., April 27, 2017, at his home in Oologah.

The funeral service will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, May 2, at Oologah Assembly of God. Pastor Kent Jensen will officiate. Visitation will be 9 a.m. – 8 p.m., Monday, May 1, with the family receiving guests from 5-7 p.m. at the Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home in Collinsvill.

Born on Sept. 27, 1941, in Weleetka, he is survived by his wife of 49 years Sandy, sons Robert Purcell, and wife Dawn, and David, Jr., and wife Dawn, grandchildren Lyndsey and Bailey Purcell, Cobey Guy, Curt and Shawn Lanham, great-grandsons Zaine Wilcott and Easton Lanham, and great-granddaughter Ainsley Guy. David is also survived by brothers Clayborn Wester, and wife Velta, and Joe Wester, and wife Judy, and sisters Edna Tatum, Jeanette Carden, Wanda Williams and husband Buddy, and Laura Danley and husband Dwight, along with a multitude of nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

David was preceded in death by parents, Louie and Mary Wester, and brothers Buford Wester and Johnny Wester.

After spending three years in the U.S. Army stationed in Germany, David began a 30-career at American Airlines in July 1966, retiring as a crew chief on November 30, 1996.

David married the former Sandra Sue Eskridge on February 1, 1968, in Nowata, when they resided in Collinsville. The couple then moved to Tulsa in 1970 before finding home in Oologah in 1980. His hobbies were gardening, raising and hunting with beagles, and playing dominos with the boys at Journey. Always full of laughter, David will be remembered as a loving husband, brother, uncle, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

