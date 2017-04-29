Road closed, wind damage, no injuries in NW Rogers County

NEWS ADVISORY FROM OTEMS PARAMEDICS

Saturday, April 29, 2017; 1530 hours

OTEMS Ambulance reports multiple rounds of storms have caused no injuries but closed at least one key county road, caused some structure damage, and inflicted considerable tree damage as of 3 p.m. today.

Rogers County Rd. 380 east of US 169 is impassable due to high water sufficient to wash cars away, said Kelly Deal, OTEMS operations director.

Also known as Birthplace Rd., it is the main route into the Will Rogers Birthplace and Ranch. Jacob Krumwiede, assistant director of the Will Rogers Memorial Museums, said the Birthplace Ranch has been closed for the remainder of the day “for safety’s sake.”

An intersection on the alternate route, S. 4110 Rd going north from Oklahoma 88, also is subject to flooding especially at the intersection with E. 390 Rd. during heavy rain events

.

All of Rogers County is among areas under a flash flood warning, after 2-4 inches of rain has already fallen and another 1-3 inches more rain is possible, the National Weather Service said.

OTEMS, which covers about 200 square miles of Rogers County, has its normal storm emergency plan in place.

It includes having extra personnel call on call if needed, an extra unit available if needed, and–as part of a cooperative effort with the Oologah-Talala Schools and all area emergency agencies–two tornado shelters on the school campus available to students and staff during the school day and to the community after school hours or on weekends.

None of those emergency measures have been needed but all will be kept available as weather warrants.

High winds caused damage to a mobile home, barn, the roof of a home and numerous trees shortly after 5 a.m. in the Goose Island Road area just east of US 169 and west of Oologah Lake on E. 350 Rd. and knocked out power to some homes.

Winds also damaged at least one home and numerous trees and cut off power on the north side of Oklahoma 88 near Oologah Dam and the south edge of Oologah Lake, officials said. It also blacked out an area north of the highway but not the Briarcliff addition and business located on the south side of the highway.

The intersection of S. 4050 Rd. and E. 390 Rd. was blocked for about 2-1/2 after Northwest Rogers County firefighters were called at 8:45 a.m. to deal with a downed utility pole. Another utility, Verdigris Valley Electric Cooperative, cleared the pole and lines—which were not electrical–from the intersection which was reopened about 11:15 a.m.

Deal said the area had been lucky and urged residents to keep a close watch on weather conditions, since more rain and storms are expected.

A flood warning for the Caney River impacts the extreme south end of the district on the Tulsa-Rogers County line and could close some roads and flood some homes later in the weekend, the National Weather Service said, depending on rainfall amounts.

Cutline: E. 380 Rd. in Rogers County is overtopped by water sufficient to wash cars off the Roadway. (OTEMS photo)

Category: News