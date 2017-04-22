Mayo resigns as E911 director citing health; meeting set

By JOHN M. WYLIE II, Editor

Jerry Mayo, Consolidated Dispatch Director for the city-county E-911 center, has resigned citing unspecificed health reasons, Rogers County Commission Chair Ron Burrows said Saturday.

Mayo’s last day was Friday, Burrows said.

A special meeting of the Northeast Oklahoma Enchanced 9-1-1 Trust Authority, the center’s governing board, has been called to discuss the situation under an executive session “for the purpose of discussing the employment” of Mayo has been called for 9 a.m. Friday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 104 S. Muskogee in Claremore.

However Burrows said Saturday said he was not sure a closed session would be needed and was still seeking legal advice.

Mary Bingley, recently promoted to Operations Manager at the center, and will be working with Undersheriff Jon Sappington and Deputy Claremore Police Chief Steve Cox.

Burrows praised all three and said they would provide the needed leadership while the authority decides on a permanent replacement for Mayo.

A major challenge had been integrating the city and county dispatch centers, and Burrows said Sappington and Cox “have been just critical in the consolidation process. They have been and will be key players.”

Mayo was hired late last year after Kelly Deal, OTEMS Operations Director, had served as interim E911 director as well under a contract between the two agencies.

When Mayo left, he had been on the job less than five months.

“It was a surprise,” Burrows said. “It was health issues that made him make that decision. We wish him all the best.”

Burrows said the temporary staffing decisions were made administratively because the resignation came as such a surprise and without an opportunity to meet about it.

He said the nature of Mayo’s health issue was not known.

