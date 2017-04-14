Service Sunday for Christopher Cox

Christopher Dean Cox, 32 passed away at home April 14, 2017 peacefully in his sleep surrounded by family.

The memorial service will be at Wann Cemetery in Oologah on Sunday April 16 at 2 pm and will follow with family gathering at Talala Christian Church. In case of rain the memorial service will be at Talala Christian Church.

Chris was born Nov. 28, 1984 to Russell Cox and Pamela Owens and grew up in Oologah. Chris was a lovable child, who was a bit ornery and did just about anything his sister asked him to. At a young age Chris was into baseball and showing cattle. When he was older he spent most of his time with his many friends. He dabbled at many professions including one of his loves, culinary school. His daughter, Triniti was the light of his life and brought him much joy. He spent a lot of time thinking of her future and thought she hung the moon.

Chris’s last wish was that his body be donated to Multiple Sclerosis research to help find a cure.

Chris is survived by his daughter Triniti Cox, his parents, Russell Cox and Pam Owens. His sister Lindsey Miller, her husband Cory, nephew Caloway and niece Lillian. His maternal grandmother Mary Owens, and paternal grandparents Morrison and Joan Cox plus numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by a maternal grandfather Harold Owens.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or the local Oklahoma Chapter.