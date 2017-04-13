Huge gun, drug, counterfeiting bust rocks quiet Talala neighborhood

By JOHN M. WYLIE II, Editor

A quiet Talala neighborhood was stunned early Wednesday when what started as a police call to recover a pickup used in a shooting ended with four Talalans arrested on 53 complaints involving drug trafficking, a gun cache, auto theft, counterfeiting and other charges.

Four residents of the 100 block of S. Locust were booked into the Rogers County Jail on a total of 53 charges—mostly felonies—and were being held today (Thursday) on bond totaling $374,500 bond records and probable cause affidavits showed.

It started when Talala Police Capt. Steve Pales was dispatched to the 100 block of S. Locust St. about 4:14 a.m. on a report that a pickup truck used in a Craig County shooting was located there.

Backed by deputies, officers spotted it in plain view in the back of the residence. One stayed with Pales to watch the back door while two others went to the front door, knocked, and detained the occupants.

After entering the front door and observing drugs and counterfeit money in plain sight while ensuring all occupants had been detained, Pales and Deputy Adam Hull secured the house and obtained a search warrant.

Capt. Pales said after executing the warrant and examining the items seized—by then assisted by the Secret Service—officers identified what appeared to be over 100 grams (almost a quarter pound with a street value estimated at $10,000) of crystalized meth; rifles, shotguns and semi-automatic pistols; marijuana and drug paraphernalia; bank checks not belonging to the residents; washed bank checks not belonging to the individuals; a counterfeit $10 bill still in the printer of a computer system as well as uncut sheets of counterfeit $100 bills identified by Secret Service Agent Roy Ward; a working security system covering both the front and back doors; a Harley Davidson motorcycle with an altered serial number; and Vehicle Identification Number plates and stamping equipment.

Earlier officers discovered in the yard a stolen 2006 Chevrolet as well as stolen wheels and tires.

The four individuals were arrested at 5:21 a.m. and booked into the Rogers County Jail between 3:30 and 4:30 p.m. No formal charges had been filed but those held on booking complaints based on the affidavits were identified as:

• Dustin Harp, 35, unemployed, 15 complaints of which 13 are felonies, including counterfeiting, manufacture or sale of illegal drugs, vehicle theft, and weapons offense, bond $126,000.

• Russell Butler, 35, unemployed, 13 complaints of which at least 10 are felonies including counterfeiting, manufacture or sale of illegal drugs, weapons offense, vehicle theft and communications offense, bond $84,500. Various records list him as Russell DeWayne Butler and Russell Dwayne Butler, Jr.

• Sara Jo Hagan-Ingle, 28, unemployed, 13 complaints of which at least 10 are felonies including sale or manufacture of illegal drugs, weapons offense, theft of auto, theft of property and communications offense, bond $84,500.

• Courtney Lynn Conterez, 28, 12 counts of which at least 10 are felonies including illegal drug sales or manufacturing, auto and other theft, communication offense, weapons offense and counterfeiting, bond $79,500.

All four gave the house in the 100 block of S. Locust in Talala as their address when arrested, records show.

Capt. Pales said he wanted to give credit to all agencies involved in the operation, especially District Attorney’s Investigator Tommy Dunlap who “has been my right hand man” in preparing the extensive documentation needed to hold the four individuals in Jail, the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office, Oologah Police Lt. Brent Holmes and his canine partner and the Secret Service.

“As far as (Chief) Philip (Coe) and I know, this is the biggest bust Talala has ever had,” Capt. Steve Pales.

This is a breaking news story and a full account of the case will be published in next week’s Leader.

