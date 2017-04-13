Douglas William Taylor, 27, passed away Monday, April 10, 2017.

He was the son of Frederick William “Fritz” Taylor Jr. and Mary Phyllis (Osborne) Taylor. He was born in Singapore in 1990 and lived in Singapore and Saudi Arabia. The family moved back to the U.S. in 1999 having built their home in Claremore. He was co-captain of the team and a great basketball player for Oologah High School. He always had a smile on his face and was well known for his precious personality. Following graduation, Doug enlisted the U.S. Navy and began traveling the world. He served on several LSDs including the USS Ponce and the Gunston Hall (LSD 44) based in Norfolk, VA. He then attended Hospital Corpsman Basic School in San Antonio at Fort Sam Houston, and Field Medical Training at Camp Lejeune, NC. While In Corpsman School he suffered a brain infection that required major surgery. He married Paige Allison Haines, on August 15, 2013; they had been high school sweethearts. After training, Doug was assigned to the Naval Hospital Pensacola where he worked in the General Surgery Department. Doug and Paige lived in Pensacola until he was discharged from the Navy on May 3, 2016. He attended Pensacola State University and planned to attend nursing school at Rogers State University and obtain his degree. He looked forward to returning to the Claremore/Tulsa area.

Surviving family members include his parents, Frederick and Mary Taylor; his sister, Sarah Beth Taylor; his brother, Derek Alan Taylor and his wife, Paige Allison.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Onie and Ruby Osborne and his paternal grandparents, Frederick William Taylor Sr. and Marguerite Kistler Taylor.

Visitation is today (Thursday), April 13 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Rice Funeral Home.

A funeral ceremony honoring and remembering his life will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, April 14 at the Chapel of the Garden at Rice Funeral Service. Burial will be in Oakhaven Memorial Gardens.

Services were entrusted to Rice Funeral Home.

