Warrant issued for sex offender dubbed “fast-food flasher”

An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for Oologah resident Kevin Ross Ferrier, whose first guilty plea requiring involving a sex offense was based on events in Tulsa when he was 19.

Ferrier, now 25, is charged with failure to register as a sex offender after an investigation indicated he had left his registered address in November and has not been located since, court documents show.

He has pleaded guilty or no contest to indecent exposure charges in Tulsa and Rogers counties and given a deferred sentence for domestic assault and battery in Cherokee County between 2011 and 2014.

According to court and Department of Corrections records he was most recently released from DOC incarceration last Sept. 11.

His first arrest in Tulsa followed an incident March 2, 2011 which drew national attention from The Smoking Gun and the moniker “fast-food flasher” from the News on 6 after what media, citing court and police reports, described as an eight-minute performance in the drive-through lane of a Tulsa Sonic.

It occurred in front of a security camera and a female employee, which led to a felony indecent exposure charge in Tulsa County District Court.

Ferrier pleaded no contest and was given a three-year sentence, but was allowed a deferment if he completed the Regimented Inmate Discipline (RID) Program, records show.

The court dismissed the charges Feb. 10, 2012 following certification he had complied with the terms of the deferment agreement. There is no record that he was required to register as a sex offender then.

But two months later, on April 17, he allegedly walked into Team Pizza in Oologah completely naked, fondled himself in front of the female manager (again with the performance caught on video), and walked out, the Oologah Lake Leader reported then based on police reports.

He was charged with indecent exposure May 2 in Rogers County District Court and arrested Dec. 19 on a warrant.

He pleaded guilty May 16, 2013 and was sentenced to five years with three suspended and ordered to register as a Level I Sex Offender until May 14, 2033, according to a warrant application affidavit from Rogers County Sheriff’s Investigator Daniel Welch.

DOC records show he served two terms in prison, one for almost six months in 2013-14 and a second for a little more than a year ending Sept. 11, 2016.

He registered as a sex offender with an address in an apartment in the 13500 block of S. Highway 169, but failed to respond to a letter from DOC in February and when a compliance inspection was made March 24 the investigator was told he had moved and left no address in November 2016.

Between the two prison stretches, he was given a deferred sentence in 2015 in Cherokee County after being charged Sept. 8, 2014 with misdemeanor domestic assault and battery. No further details on that case were immediately available.

According to the Rogers County warrant affidavit, officers actively sought Ferrier from November through March 28, when the investigator signed the application. It was approved by Judge Terrell Crosson April 7 and formally issued by the court Tuesday, records show.

Ferrier is described as 5’10”, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He has numerous tattoos including a huge jagged symbol described by DOC as representing a Bio hazard around his neck, and the names of multiple women, stars, clown and radioactive skulls, flowers, toxics, pot and other designs on his chest, head, hand, both arms, both legs and chest.

