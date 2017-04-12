State audits of Rogers County show problems

Here are links to the recently released audits by the State Auditor and Inspector of all offices of Rogers County Government for FIscal Years 2014 and 2015. They total 160 pages.

2014: RogersCoFin14WebFinal

2015: RogersCoFin15WebFinal

For a detailed story on the most recent audit findings which have not been previously reported, pick up a copy of this week’s Leader at stores and restaurants around the area, or order a copy on line to be delivered instantly electronically for just 99 cents by clicking on .

The news analysis in the newspaper focuses on the findings of the 2015 audit, since it picks up on unresolved issues from the 2014 audit. In many cases, unresolved issues were called to the county’s attention for both years at the same time because field work was done at the same time for much of the material covered by the two-year period.

It is not known when the audit for FY 2016 will be conducted. The year ended June 30, but trials have not yet begun for two ex-commissioners who were indicted by the multi-county grand jury due to some of the issues which were of concern to the auditors.

