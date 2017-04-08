Oologah man seriously hurt in pre-dawn crash

Ngia Yang, 26, of Oologah was seriously injured before dawn this (Saturday) morning in a pre-dawn crash on US 169 just north of the Tulsa County line when his car burst into flames following a crash that also involved a semi and a cow in the road, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

Yang was treated at the scene by Collinsville Ambulance and then transported by Air Evac helicopter ambulance to St. John Medical Center in Tulsa where he was admitted in stable condition with head, trunk internal, arm, and leg injuries, OHP Trooper Russell Cissne’s report said.

The truck driver, identified by OHP as Devon Bowersock, 37, of Raytown, Mo, (a Kansas City suburb) was treated on scene and transported by OTEMS (Oologah-Talala EMS district) in good condition to St. John Owasso, where he was released after treatment for leg injuries.

Cissne’s report said the crash happened about 4:14 a.m. Saturday, closing the northbound lanes of US 169 1/2 mile south of S.4050 Rd. five miles south of Oologah.

His report said Yang’s 2016 Toyota Scion and Bowersock’s 2015 International Tractor were both driving north on the highway when the Toyota swerved to avoid a cow in the roadway, lost control, hit the outside wall, and came to rest on the outside shoulder of the highway.

The International Tractor struck the cow that was in the roadway, struck the inside wall, and then struck the Toyota, which traveled approximately 100 yards north of initial point of impact while the International traveled 500 feet north before coming to rest. The Toyota burst into flames, the trooper said.

Cissne listed Yang’s condition as apparently normal prior to the crash and listed the cause of the wreck as an animal on the roadway. He said both drivers were wearing their seat belts. The weather was partly cloudy but dry, and neither driver was pinned in their vehicles by the crash.

Assisting Cissne, a member of the Rogers County Detachment of Troop B, were Troopers Tyler Sephus and Sarah Rencken , both of Troop B’s Tulsa County Detachment, and Trooper Scott Shropshire of Troop S, the patrol’s Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) enforcement unit.

Emergency units on the scene included OTEMS, Collinsville and Air Evac ambulances and the Collinsville Rural and Northwest Rogers County fire districts.