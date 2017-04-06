David Lynn Boggs, 61, passed away Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at his home, surrounded by his family.

He was born December 1, 1955 in Tulsa to George and Dorothy Stowe Boggs

He was raised in Broken Arrow, where he graduated in 1974. While in school he developed a talent for working on engines. In fact, there were times that he helped fix the school buses. After he graduated, he and his family moved to New Mexico. There he began taking diesel mechanic classes at the local Vo-tech school. After finishing school, his experience quickly landed him a job working with Russ Tractor as a service technician. With a busy work schedule, he decided to take a few days off and returned to Oklahoma to visit his brother. While in town, he decided to go see an old friend. It was then that he first met Rosalie Dean. However, after a quick first date, he had to return to work in Albuquerque. Over the next several weeks, he found time to call Rosalie almost every day. So after a short time apart, he sent her a plane ticket to come and visit. Rosalie then decided to stay, and the couple married on October 14, 1978. The newlywed couple stayed in Albuquerque until December of that year then returned to Oklahoma. They made their home in Tulsa for a short time before moving to Claremore in 1982. He then took a job working for AEP/PSO. He has worked there for the past 15 years, most recently as a coal handler unloading trains.

In his spare time, he had many hobbies. He enjoyed collecting model trains, gardening, and just about anything outdoors. Mostly, though, he enjoyed being with his family.

Survivors include his wife, Rosalie Boggs of the home; daughters, Jamie Campbell and husband, David of Claremore, and Kristina Graybill and husband, John; brother, Wayne Boggs and wife, Delilah; sister, Sandra Boggs; and brother-in-law, Rick Dean and wife, Athena, along with many other extended family members.

He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Dorothy Boggs, and brother Leon Boggs.

Funeral service for David Boggs will be held 10 a.m. Friday, April 7 at the Sageeyah Baptist Church. Pastor Claude Strong will officiate. Burial will follow in Oakhaven Memorial Garden under the direction of the MMS-Payne Funeral Home & Crematory.

