Thomas Edward Weatherman, Jr., 58, of Oologah, passed away, Tuesday, April 4, 2017 in Oologah from Pancreatic Cancer.

He was born March 21, 1959 in Winston Salem, NC to Thomas Edward Weatherman, Sr. and the former Vivian Marie Dodson, but he called Charlotte, NC his home. He had lived in Oologah since 2008 having moved from Frisco, TX. He graduated from Western Carolina University in 1981 and was a member of the Alpha Kappa Psi Fraternity. He was an Area Manager for Whataburger and an avid Carolina Panthers Fan.

He is survived by his wife, Trina of the home; four children, Alexa Weatherman, Madison Weatherman, Grace Weatherman and Hawk Weatherman all of Oologah; one grandson, Elliott Weatherman of Oologah; his mother, Vivian Weatherman of Charlotte, NC; four sisters, Lynn Lemon and her husband, Mike of Lutz, FL., Lisa Weatherman of St. Petersburg, FL., Tina Arrowood and her husband, Darel of Atlanta, GA and Mary Harris and her husband, Brad of Columbia, MD.

He is preceded in death by his father, Thomas Edward Weatherman, Sr.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., with the family present from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, April 7 at the Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be at 2 p.m., Sunday, April 9 at the Oologah Assembly of God Church with Rev. Kent Jensen officiating. A reception will follow the funeral service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Carolina Panthers “Keep Pounding” Fund, which supports cancer research efforts, www.givecarolinas.org.

Funeral services are under the direction of Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home. www.collinsvillefh.com

