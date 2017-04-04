Michael Len Fawcett, 70, owner of Redbud Marina, Oologah, departed this world on April 1, 2017 surrounded by loved ones.

He entered this world on July 5, 1946 in Blue Springs, MO to Alta Allene Wright and Dwight Len Fawcett. He graduated from Claremore High School in 1965. He started a career as an electrical journeyman with the IBEW 584. His first marriage was to Jeanette Smith in 1965. His daughter Sandra Len Fawcett was born on September 21, 1968. On February 14, 1976 he married Jean Ann Gay in Tulsa. August 1976 he and Jean Ann purchased Redbud Marina on Oologah Lake at which time he became a resident of the Claremore-Oologah area where he has resided for the last 41 years. They welcomed their son Michael Dwight Fawcett March 15th, 1978. Big Mike was a founding member of the Oklahoma Marina Association, a mason, and a Tulsa AKDAR Shrine Directors Staff member. He also served several terms for the Oologah Area Chamber of Commerce as president as well as other positions. He served as his son’s Webelo and Boy Scout leader for many years. He enjoyed sailing, welding, his grand and great grandchildren, and traveling. Being a licensed pyro technician allowed him to put on the Oologah Lake’s firework show for the last 15 years as well as build his own pyro technics. He taught hundreds of people to sail through the American Sailing Association and made life better on the water for thousands of people for over 40 years.

He is survived by his wife, Jean Ann of the home; son, Michael and wife, Shantel Fawcett of Claremore; daughter, Sandra Vaughn of Broken Arrow; sister, Pat Hahn of Weslaco, TX; eight grandchildren, Tiffany and Matthew Kearney, CJ Vaughn, Kyley and Desmond Vick, Dylan Chalk, Zoe and Raylen Fawcett; three great- grandchildren, Addyson, Eli and Elizabeth Kearney as well as countless nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Dwight Len Fawcett; sister, Janice Arlene Bradley and mother Alta Allene Fawcett.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 6, 2017, under the direction of Reverend Jennifer Long at the Oologah United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers the family is asking that a donation be made in Mike’s name to either The Shriner’s Hospital for Children, Cancer Sucks, or to melanoma cancer research.

