Anita J. Jackson, 76, passed away Monday, April 3, 2017.

Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, April 9 at Delozier Funeral Service in Chelsea.

A graveside service celebrating her life will be held at 11 a.m., Monday April 10 at Talala-Fairview Cemetery.

