Service Tuesday for Robin Damron

Funeral services for Robin Gail Damron are 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at the Oologah Assembly of God Church with Rev. Tom Jones and Pastor Kent Jenson officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Talala. Arrangements have been entrusted to Benjamin Funeral Service.

Robin Gail Damron, 61, passed away Wednesday, March 22, 2017 in Talala. She was born April 28, 1955 in Pawhuska to Granville Ovoyd and Norma Jean (Kelley) Damron. She graduated from Oologah-Talala Schools and continued her education at Wesleyan College where she earned her Bachelors of Education degree.

Robin taught school in the Oologah-Talala School system for 24 years before her retirement. She was a member of the Retired Teachers Association and loved her bible study group. She spent time studying her bible and loved her faith. Quilting was something she loved and one of her most favorite things to do was watch her sister coach and cheer on those Lady Mustangs!

She enjoyed hanging around with her friends and loving on her puppies was a must to do every day. She also enjoyed working in her flower beds and growing flowers. Robin was a giver and giving love away to everyone she met was her life’s work. She made everyone around her a better person. She has touched so many lives through her teaching and friendships. Robin was a very loving lady that had a special place in her heart for all her family and friends. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Robin is survived by two siblings, Steve Damron of Guthrie and Kandy Damron of Claremore; a nephew she raised, Ben Damron and wife Megan of Conway, Arkansas, and a great-niece, Gemma Damron. She is preceded in death by her parents Granville and Norma Damron.

