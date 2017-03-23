Services is Monda for Lesta Stockley

Lesta Stokley

Services for Lesta Stokley will be held at 12 p.m., Monday, March 27 at the First Baptist Church in Oologah. Gravesides services will also be held at 3:30 p.m., in the Little Cemetery-Seminole at 11522 N. Hwy 99, Seminole.

The photograph is from her 98th birthday earlier this month.

COURTESY PHOTO

Happy 98

Former long time resident Lesta Stokley recently celebrated her 98th birthday with some of her family. Enjoying the day with her included two of her granddaughters, Dianna Edwards and Cheryl Moore. Stokley’s birthday was March 2. She is a long time member of the Oologah Baptist Church. Several church members visit her in the nursing home in Glennpool several times a yer. Those sharing in the celebration were Granddaughter Dianna, (second from left) her husband Steve, (left) and sons Gus, and Micheal and granddaughter, Cheryl Moore.





