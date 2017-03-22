Service for Dixie Haney is Friday

Dixie Lee Ridenhour Haney, 80, went to be with the Lord and her loved ones on Sunday, March 19, 2017.

She was born June 18, 1937 to Raymond and Ruth Rogers in La Habra, Calif.. She weighed only 2 pounds at birth. They moved to the Claremore in 1941.

Did You Know?

If you grew up and went to school at Oologah, You knew our Mom

If you went to church anywhere in the country, You knew our Mom.

If you loved singing and listened to the radio in Claremore or Tulsa, You knew our Mom.

If you went to Dr. O.E. Layton in Collinsville, You knew our Mom.

If you were in the Air Force in thirty states, You knew our Mom.

If you read the Oologah Lake Leader or Claremore newspaper, You knew our Mom.

If you went bowling, played softball, and basketball, You knew our Mom.

If you had diabetes, were elderly, or shut-in, You knew our Mom

If you received a crocheted hat, blanket or bear, You knew our Mom.

If you had a visiting nurse or in the hospital, You knew our Mom.

If you had received toys from “Toys for Tots”, You knew our Mom.

If you were in the Claremore V.A. Hospital, You knew our Mom

If you belonged to the American Legion, You knew our Mom.

If you loved to eat good food, You knew our Mom.

If you needed clothes or food, You knew our Mom.

If you loved flowers and birds, You knew our Mom.

If you ever laughed until you cried, You knew our Mom.

If you needed a shoulder to cry on, You knew our Mom.

If you knew love unconditionally, You knew our Mom.

My God bless all who knew our Mom!

Survivors include all of <om’s children, son, Roland Haney, and his wife, Barbara Haney; Daughter, Carla Haney and her wife, Jenna Razook; grandchildren, William and his wife, Mindy Haney, Amanda Haney; great-grandchildren, Tyler Haney, and Rylee Haney; nephew, Daniel Ridenhour; niece, Debbie and her husband, James Williams; a brother, Earl Ridenhour.

She is preceded in death by her husband, William Joseph Haney of 56 years in 2009.

A graveside service honoring and celebrating her life is scheduled for 10 a.m., Friday, March 24, in the Wann Cemetery in Oologah. Arrangements have been entrusted to Rice Funeral Service.

Category: Obits